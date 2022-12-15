Man injured in shooting at Norfolk hotel

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police responded to the Wyndam Hotel located at 700 Monticello Avenue around 6:53 a.m., Thursday, for the report of a gunshot victim.

Officers say they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

He was transported to the hospital.

This investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details to release at this time.

