Man injured in shooting near Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 39th Street Thursday afternoon. This is near Old Dominion University.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim around 3:45 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

ODU sent out an alert telling students to stay out of the area until further notice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

