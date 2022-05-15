Man injured in shooting on Linster St. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

At 1:04 p.m. the Chesapeake Police Department received a call for an injured person in the 2000 block of Linster Street.

When they arrived they found a man who was suffering from a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, he was allegedly standing in front of one of the apartment buildings in the 2000 block when gunshots rang out striking him.

The shooting remains under investigation.

