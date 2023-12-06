Man injured, woman killed in Accomack Co. shooting: Sheriff's Office

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — On Dec. 4 just before 3:45 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Emergency Operations Center of gunshot victims in the 31000 block of Keller Pond Road in Painter.

When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says the man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The woman, Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick, was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office has not released suspect information at this time.

