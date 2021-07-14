Man issued summons for animal cruelty after dog falls from balcony of Hague Towers in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials responded to an incident involving a dog falling from the balcony of a Norfolk apartment building.

Norfolk Humane Officers responded to Hague Towers after a report of an animal protection call on July 12 around 5:15 p.m., in the 300 block of W. Brambleton Avenue.

Officers found that a dog was dead after falling from a balcony. Officials issued a criminal summons to 44-year-old Gaganpreet Singh, of Virginia Beach, for cruelty to animals.

One viewer told News 3 their friend witnessed the dog go past their window.

There are no further details at this time.

