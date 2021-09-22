Man, juvenile shot in Newport News parking lot; police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two people, including a juvenile victim, were shot in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to the parking lot and found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police told News 3 the male juvenile victim was grazed by a bullet and declined treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

