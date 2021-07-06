Man, juvenile taken to hospital after Suffolk double shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 300 block of North Broad Street around 1:45 a.m.,

Suffolk Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Following medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, 22-year-old Demontae Wilson and a juvenile male were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available for release.

