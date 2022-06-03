Watch
Man killed after being hit by car while on electric bike in Hampton, police investigate

Posted at 5:03 AM, Jun 03, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is investigating a pedestrian-vehicle crash that killed a man on June 2, 2022.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., authorities received a call in reference to a pedestrian accident that had just occurred in the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive.

Officers located a male victim in the roadway upon arrival. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was operating an electric bicycle when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

No charges have been placed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

