Man killed after dispute at Virginia grocery store, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting after a confrontation at a grocery store in Richmond's East End Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane and Whitcomb Street just before 7:10 p.m. That is right on the Richmond-Henrico County line, so officers from Richmond and Henrico responded.

Henrico officers said the victim and the shooter got into a confrontation that started at the Community Supermarket.

WTVR

Police said the victim, who was in his car when he was shot, crashed into a parked car at the nearby 360 Express Mart.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Richmond Police said.

No suspect information nor additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.