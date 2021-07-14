Man killed after vehicle overturns in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was killed after his vehicle flipped onto its roof in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call of the crash near South Quay Road in rural Suffolk at 7:12 p.m.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the crash.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. Authorities won't release his name until his next of kin have been notified.

The road in the immediate area will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

