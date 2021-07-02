Man killed in Chesapeake shooting that left 3 others, including 2 boys, injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died in a shooting in the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue that injured three other people, including two boys, Thursday night.

At 8:27 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area for reports of shots heard in the area.

Arriving on scene at 8:32 p.m., police learned that two men and two boys of unknown ages had been shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead on scene.

The other three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

