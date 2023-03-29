Man killed in crash on I-64 in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on I-64 in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police said around 2:30 p.m., troopers were alerted to a medical emergency in the westbound lanes, east of Northampton Boulevard.

Troopers said a 66-year-old was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima when the vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. It then drifted back into traffic before crashing into a jersey wall.

"Bystanders and witnesses pulled over to assist with the crash, only to find the driver unconscious and unresponsive," State Police said in a press release. "CPR was administered until troopers arrived on scene and took over CPR operations as the bystanders were exhausted from their efforts."

Troopers continued CPR when they got to the scene until medical personnel arrived.

They took the driver to the hospital where he later died.

State Police said next of kin has been made.