Man killed in Gloucester Co. crash, Virginia State Police investigating

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Gloucester County left a driver dead Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened at about 5:35 p.m. on eastbound Route 14, west of Ware Neck Road.

The driver of a 2009 Cadillac, 35-year-old Lorenzo Williams Jones, Jr., was driving at a high rate of speed in the curve of the roadway when he ran off the road into the median. Jones then overcorrected and struck the guardrail.

Jones' vehicle went over the guardrail and into the tree line, strking several trees before overturning and ejecting Jones.

Jones was taken to Walter Reed Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say it's unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash and undetermined if Jones was wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.

The incident remains under investigation.