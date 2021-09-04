Man killed in Hampton shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the city Saturday morning.

According to police, at 11:52 a.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Highland Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found one victim, an adult man, suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The extent of the man's injuries and the nature of the shooting are currently unknown, and there is no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.