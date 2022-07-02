Man killed in late night Suffolk shooting, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was killed in a shooting in Suffolk late Friday night.

According to investigators, at around 10:49 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of First Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and there is no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.