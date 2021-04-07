Watch
Man killed in Newport News shooting, police investigating homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 2:13 a.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Menchville Court. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

