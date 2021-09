NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Corprew Avenue. Officers were called to the area at 12:24 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim or released any suspect information as of now.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.