Man killed in shooting at Portsmouth shopping center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was killed in a shooting at a shopping center near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway Monday.

The call came in at 5:04 p.m.

This happened behind the Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

This latest incident marks the ninth shooting and 10th shooting victim in the City of Portsmouth since the beginning of the month.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, and we're working to learn more information.

The PPD is investigating a homicide near the 4500 block of George Washington Hwy. An adult male was located with a fatal gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/sKO6QqcKTs — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 6, 2022

Stay with News 3 for updates.