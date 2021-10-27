Man killed in shooting outside apartment complex in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to police, at about 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the Woodstock Apartments on Walker Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Kashon Saunders lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Saunders was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where he died from his injuries Wednesday.

This is still an active investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.