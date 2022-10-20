Watch Now
News

Actions

Man killed in shooting Thursday night in Norfolk neighborhood

B Avenue shooting scene.jpg
News 3
Police respond to a deadly shooting on Oct. 20 in the 800 block of B Avenue in the Huntersville neighborhood of Norfolk.
B Avenue shooting scene.jpg
Posted at 7:38 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 20:26:52-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said they're on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 800 block of B Avenue. That's in the Huntersville area of the city.

In a tweet, police said the call came in around 6:35 p.m. They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any other details.

News 3 has a crew on the scene and will update details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside next week