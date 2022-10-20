Man killed in shooting Thursday night in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said they're on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 800 block of B Avenue. That's in the Huntersville area of the city.

In a tweet, police said the call came in around 6:35 p.m. They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 800 block of B Avenue. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 6:35 p.m. Submit an ANONYMOUS tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXw53D pic.twitter.com/DumzCtWxms — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 20, 2022

Police did not release any other details.

