Man killed in stabbing in Isle of Wight Co., grandmother of his children charged with second-degree murder

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A 67-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man she lived with.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 12000 block of Smith Neck Road in Carrollton for reports of a stabbing Thursday evening. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 54-year-old Maurice Doctor suffering from a stab wound to the back.

Investigators determined that a domestic altercation took place between Doctor and Theresa Knightnor, the grandmother to Doctor's children.

Doctor was declared dead at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for an autopsy.

Knightnor is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story.