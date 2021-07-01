Watch
Man killed in Suffolk crash involving train

Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 01, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a Norfolk Southern train and a pedestrian that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at around 2:05 a.m. in the area of N. 10th Street, located in the Lloyd Place neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that an adult man was crossing the tracks in an area without a crossing when the crash happened. The train stopped and did not derail, and no other injuries were reported.

The train is currently blocking the area of N. Capital Street and Railroad Avenue.

Police say the victim's age and identity are still unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.

