Man killed in Virginia Beach crash

Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 14, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of N. Lynnhaven Road Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach Police say Virginia Beach EMS personnel pronounced the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, dead on scene.

Traffic at N. Lynnhaven Road will be rerouted, and drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

There is no further information.

