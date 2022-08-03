Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to a crash near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard at around 5:32 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Daniel Dill was driving in the 1600 block of Salem Road when he struck another vehicle in the intersection. Dill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries received in the crash.

This case is still under investigation by the VBPD's Traffic Safety Unit.

If you have information on this case or witnessed the crash, call police at (757) 385-4606 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.