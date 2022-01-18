Man killed outside Chesterfield police station during a custody exchange

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man killed during a custody exchange outside a Chesterfield police station as 33-year-old Stuart D. Jeffries, of Richmond.

Jeffries was shot Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station at 2920 W. Hundred Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

Jeffries family photos Stuart Jeffries

"My brother was pure-hearted. A hard-working man that was very family-oriented," Jeffries' sister Tai said. "[He] loved boxing and his daughter dearly. He was genuine and a real stand-up guy."

Corey D. Goodson Sr., 44, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Chesterfield Police Corey D. Goodson Sr.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the fatal shooting happened during a custody exchange. Chesterfield Police later confirmed that information.

"Two parties met to complete a child custody exchange in the parking lot at Appomattox Police Station," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At the time of the exchange, an on-duty officer was working in his patrol vehicle in the station parking lot; the officer was facing away from where the custody exchange was occurring."

Other Chesterfield officers arrived following the shooting and provided first aid to Jeffries who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"Stuart was an awesome guy," Jeffries' cousin Andrea Lofton said. "He didn't bother nobody. He went to work. He took care of his family. He was a good dude."

Jeffries worked for Pepsi and commercial driver's license (CDL), according to Lofton.

She said Jeffries was dropping off his daughter following a weekend with her when he was killed.

"He was an awesome father. He will do anything for his daughter. That was his pride and joy," she said. "It's just sad that something so tragic can happen to somebody so good."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.