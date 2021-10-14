Man killed, suspect in custody after fatal Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 300-block of East Mercury Blvd. Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials were notified about the shooting at 3 a.m. The location was at an apartment complex called Oakland Square Apartments.

News 3 was at the scene and police later confirmed that the suspected male shooter is with police and cooperating.

They said there is no reason to believe anyone else is in any danger.

There is no further information at this time.

