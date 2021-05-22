Man killed, woman hospitalized following early morning Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000 block of George Washington Highway at around 3:16 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting incident. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Baysmore Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was located at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know has information about this shooting, call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.