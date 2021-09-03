Man killed, woman hospitalized following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday evening.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Norfolk man Shakee Davis suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were also notified of a woman who arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After speaking with her, police learned that the two incidents were related.

If you or anyone you know has information on these shootings, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.