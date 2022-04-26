Man left hospitalized with serious injuries after hit and run in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was left hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car, reports say the driver left the scene.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an accident involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian just after 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Street Monday, April 25, 2022.

When officers responded to the scene, they were advised that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene after the incident. The victim was a man and he was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations allowed Suffolk Police to identify the suspect’s vehicle and locate the suspect, Larry Darnell Bellamy, age 53 of Suffolk, Virginia, in the 800 block of White Marsh Road.

Bellamy was taken into custody and charged with Maiming as a Result of Driving While Intoxicated (F), Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (M), Drinking Alcohol in Public (M), Victim Injured - Driver Fails to Stop, Report or Assist (F), Fail to Maintain Proper Control/Improper Brakes (M), and No Drivers License (M).