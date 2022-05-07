Man left seriously injured after shooting in Newport News on Deputy Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after a shooting took place Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:06 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is believed to be life-threatening.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred outside; however, the circumstances remain under investigation.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online. Crime Line tipsters are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

