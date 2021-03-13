Man left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Hampton, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a Friday night shooting.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a business shopping center and was shot during the exchange.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

