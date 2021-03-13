Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Man left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Hampton, police searching for suspect

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 10:05:53-05

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a Friday night shooting.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a business shopping center and was shot during the exchange.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education