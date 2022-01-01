Man left with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the city early Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the shooting at around 2 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near the 4000 block of Victory Boulevard, where they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are still actively investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.