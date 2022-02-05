Man left with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Portsmouth intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Winchester Drive.

Police did not say when the shooting occurred, but said that when they responded to the intersection, they found the man suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393–8536.