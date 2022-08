PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a carjacking that left one man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street for a reported carjacking around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday.

A man was left with serious injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he is currently in stable condition.

A gold 2004 Cadillac was taken as a result of the incident.

If you have any information that could help the police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.