Man left with serious injuries following Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the city Tuesday night.

According to police, at about 5:09 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Holland Road for reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was not on scene when officers arrived.

Additional calls came in alerting police that the victim went to the 3100 block of Bowling Green Drive. Police found the victim there, and he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it's unknown at this time where the shooting occurred.

The case is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.