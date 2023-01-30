Man not wearing seatbelt dies in single vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. – An early morning crash has left one male dead, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the westbound lanes of I-264 and the I-64 interchange underpass, according to police.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, the male driver was “traveling at a high rate of speed” before he lost control of his 2003 Nissan Pathfinder, went off the road and hit a guardrail and an overpass support, according to police.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle. He died upon impact.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the driver’s identity yet.

