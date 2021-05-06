Watch
News

Actions

Man on sailboat rescued near Croatan Beach near Rudee Inlet

Sailboat rescue in Virginia Beach
items.[0].image.alt
Capt. Michael Brown, Virginia Beach EMS
MAN RESCUED AT SEA.jpg
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 13:21:17-04

Virginia Beach, Va. – Tuesday night Virginia Beach Emergency Dispatch got a call about an emergency on the water near Croatan Beach near Rudee Inlet just after 11pm.

Capt. Sarah Druy with Virginia Beach EMS Marine Rescue Team responded to the scene and saw the sailboat in trouble.

At first, they didn’t know if the man on the sailboat was injured, but he was okay and got check out by first responders.

“He was an anchored but he’s anchor broke loose and so he drifted into the shore and got caught up in the shallow waters,” said Druy.

She said this time of year more people want to go on their boats especially when the temperatures hit the 80’s and 90’s.

“It's humid, people want to go out on their boats to escape the heat but problem being that the water temperature has been so cold that hypothermia is still a very real concern,” said Druy.

Capt. Druy warns others to make sure they have the right equipment when they hit the water.

She said she is proud of her team and all the first responders who keep the city safe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need