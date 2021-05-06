Man on sailboat rescued near Croatan Beach near Rudee Inlet

Virginia Beach, Va. – Tuesday night Virginia Beach Emergency Dispatch got a call about an emergency on the water near Croatan Beach near Rudee Inlet just after 11pm.

Capt. Sarah Druy with Virginia Beach EMS Marine Rescue Team responded to the scene and saw the sailboat in trouble.

At first, they didn’t know if the man on the sailboat was injured, but he was okay and got check out by first responders.

“He was an anchored but he’s anchor broke loose and so he drifted into the shore and got caught up in the shallow waters,” said Druy.

She said this time of year more people want to go on their boats especially when the temperatures hit the 80’s and 90’s.

“It's humid, people want to go out on their boats to escape the heat but problem being that the water temperature has been so cold that hypothermia is still a very real concern,” said Druy.

Capt. Druy warns others to make sure they have the right equipment when they hit the water.

She said she is proud of her team and all the first responders who keep the city safe.

