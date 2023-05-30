'Man overboard' reported on Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk: Officials

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Magic, which is on its way back to Norfolk, has reported a man overboard.

The guest was reported missing by a travel companion late Monday afternoon, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to News 3 Monday night.

A spokesperson said, "...an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning."

The USCG released the ship from search and rescue efforts and told the Carnival Magic's captain to continue on its way to Norfolk.

Carnival Cruise Line said its Care Team is providing support to the guest's companion.

Officials did not release any other details about the incident.

Carnival Magic departed Norfolk on May 25 and is scheduled to return on May 30.

