Man pinned under forklift in Suffolk warehouse taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. — A rescue was initiated after man was “pinned under a forklift” in the Suffolk Industrial Park, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, April 12, Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the reported incident shortly after 9 a.m. First units arrived to the 300 block of Moore Ave. in the Suffolk Industrial Park minutes later.

Upon arrival, authorities say personnel found a man “pinned under a forklift in the loading dock area of [a] storage warehouse building.” They initiated advanced life-support care while the piece of equipment was stabilized, and were then able to remove him from under the equipment.

Personnel continued providing advanced life-support care and the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The Suffolk Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently investigating the matter to determine what caused the incident.

At this time, there is no further information about the man who was pinned under the forklift.

