Man pleads guilty to attacking woman outside Rosie's Gaming Emporium

RICHMOND, Va. -- Isham Donell Davis, the man who attacked and robbed a 74-year-old woman in broad daylight in the parking lot of Rosie's Gaming Emporium in December 2022 is going to prison.

Davis pleaded guilty to a felony count of robbery using force. He was sentenced to ten years behind bars, but five were suspended.

This incident took place on Dec. 30, 2022, when Davis tricked the woman to help him park his car in a handicapped parking space.

Afterward, Davis got out of his car grabbed the woman's purse and pushed her to the ground, according to previous CBS 6 reporting.

Problem Solvers Investigations Rosie’s makes changes after CBS 6 investigation Laura French

"We were toggling back and forth. Before you know it, we were on the ground and something snapped, which was my purse, and he ran off, got in his car, and sped," she told CBS 6 reporter Laura French in February.

The woman was left with bruises and a broken foot.

Davis was charged on Jan. 13, 2023, for robbery and assault. He also served time for the beating death of a 17-year-old, according to previous reporting.

The vice president of gaming operations for Churchill Downs Inc., which owns Rosie's, told the Virginia Racing Commission that security officer staffing will be increased by 40 percent in the parking lot; as well as hiring a security director and installing additional security cameras.

The woman said if there had been security outside, the attack would not have happened.

Local News Woman attacked outside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium files lawsuit WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Two parking lot sweeps were done on the day of the incident, as well as a security sweep of the parking lot an hour and a half before the attack occurred, according to a letter Rosie's provided to CBS 6 in March.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.