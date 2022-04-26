Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to Newport News dentist's death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The man charged in connection with the homicide of a local dentist has pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.

In June 2019, Newport News Police, in conjunction with the Hampton Police Division, arrested Kelly Michael Vance. Vance, a Navy veteran, was originally charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 65-year-old Dr. William Trolenberg.

On June 19, 2019, police responded to the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Trolenberg, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, right outside his vehicle in the parking lot outside Deer Park Dental. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died.

Trolenberg was the lead dentist of Deer Park Dental, according to the practice's website.

On Tuesday News 3 was present in court when Vance pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The courtroom was filled with about 25 people, some very emotional.

He made a deal that if he plead guilty and confessed a motive, his charges would drop to just second-degree murder. His motive will not be given until September 2.

According to the evidence presented by the prosecutor in court on Tuesday, Vance walked into the dentist's office asking if they covered a certain brand of insurance.

According to the evidence presented, security footage from a detached garage of a nearby home that looked into the parking lot captured the shooting. The video shows Dr. Trolenberg being shot, as he falls out of the car door, crawls a bit, and then is shot again.

The autopsy report later revealed he was shot in the head twice.

The prosecutor said several pieces of evidence identified Vance including eyewitnesses that saw him run away and security footage that captured him jumping fences.

Evidence later recovered at Vance's place of residence, included three trash bags that had damp muddy clothing, a revolver, and a book bag with ammo in it. According to the prosecutor, 14 of Vance's fingerprints matched the prints on the trash bag.

The prosecutor also stated that Vance's cellphone location data puts him in the area of dental office around the time of the shooting.

Vance is set to appear in court on September 2 for sentencing. He is facing five to 40 years in prison for this charge, with no possibility of parole.