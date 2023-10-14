Man pleas guilty in connection to 2022 road rage fatal shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for road rage incident that led to a shooting last year.

In August of 2022, Newport News police officers found one person shot in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road. The victim was 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News police say fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage

Man killed in possible road rage incident

After investigating the shooting, police determined that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident and obtained the warrant for the then 22-year-old As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz.

Abdul-Aziz was originally charged with one count each second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Abdul-Aziz is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 26, 2024.