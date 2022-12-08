Watch Now
Man points gun through Portsmouth fast food drive-up window

Portsmouth Police Department
A person is seen pointing a gun through the drive-up window of the McDonald's on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on Dec. 7, 2022.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 18:15:05-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun through a fast food drive-up window.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the McDonald's at 2000 Victory Boulevard, police said. A man walked up to the window and stuck his arm through with a gun in hand.

Pictures from surveillance cameras show what happened. No one was hurt and nothing was taken.

A person is seen pointing a gun through a McDonald's drive-thru window in Portsmouth on Dec. 7, 2022.
A man is seen pointing a gun through a drive-thru window in Portsmouth on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police said the man is between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and had a black firearm.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

