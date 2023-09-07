Man pulled out of Nags Head ocean dies, marking another death in OBX waters

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A man died after being pulled out of the ocean in Nags Head, according to town officials.

Officials say just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, they got a call about a man in distress in the ocean near the Nags Head Fishing Pier.

WATCH: Man recalls seeing woman who died in harsh OBX waters

Father describes helping distressed swimmers as 2 people die in 2 days while swimming in the Outer Banks

An Ocean Rescue guard pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR, officials say. The town says after he was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity was not released, but officials said he was a 36-year-old man from Enfield, Connecticut.

The town is reminding people to swim near a lifeguard, never swim alone, and learn rip current safety before swimming in the ocean.

Earlier this week, News 3 spoke with Superintendent of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, David Hallac, who also advised swimmers to be cautious while in the ocean. His warning came after two people died in two days while swimming in the Outer Banks.