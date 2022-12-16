Man rescued after getting stuck in Portsmouth trench

Portsmouth fire crews rescued a man from a trench Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:20 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency responded to the US Amines property at 3230 West Norfolk Road where a man got stuck as he was repairing a broken water main.

With the help of the WF Magann Corporation, Portsmouth Public Works, and US Amines personnel crews were able to rescue the man. He went to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.

Norfolk and Suffolk fire crews also responded to the scene.

Officials noted the rescue took place during adverse weather conditions and near the Elizabeth River.