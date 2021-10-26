Man runs brother over, kills him when attempting to pick him up in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police investigate a fatal crash involving a two brothers.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m . when 61-year-old Carlton Stith was traveling southbound on Route 1, in a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck, when he saw his older brother, Jerry Van Stith, 63, walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

In an attempt to pick up his brother, Carlton put the truck in revere and ran over his brother Jerry.

Jerry Van Stith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton Stith has been charged with improper backing.