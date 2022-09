NORFOLK, Va. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting occurred Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road after a call came in around 9:10 p.m.

They say a man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.