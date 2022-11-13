Watch Now
Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Newport News

News 3
Posted at 8:22 PM, Nov 12, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday evening.

On November 12, around 6:15 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the first block of Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is possibly life-threatening.

According to police, the man was shot during an altercation. This incident is believed to be domestic-related.

Police say this shooting is still under investigation.

