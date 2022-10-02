Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after shooting at Chesapeake Citgo gas station

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man was taken to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to a Citgo gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Road for a report of a shooting involving two people.

When officers arrived they learned that two men got into an altercation outside the business and it ended in one man shooting the other.

As a result of the shooting, one man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect was apprehended at the scene and charges are pending. The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

