Man sentenced 20 years in prison for raping unconscious woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced Wednesday for raping a woman an unconscious woman.

28-year-old Shaheed Abdullah White was sentenced for Rape – Through Mental Incapacity/Helplessness. The judge sentenced White to 40 years in prison, with 20 suspended, leaving 20 years to serve.

White was found guilty by a jury on February 16, 2022.

The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that on April 17, 2021, Shaheed Abdullah White and the female victim were at a party. The two did not know each other.

The woman fell asleep in a bedroom upstairs after drinking alcohol throughout the night. The evidence says White entered the bedroom where she slept and raped her while she was unconscious.

The next morning, the woman realized what happened to her. She underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) where evidence was obtained, including possible DNA from her attacker.

According to officials, the woman described clothing worn by White, and he was subsequently identified using doorbell video footage. When police approached him to question him and serve a search warrant for his DNA, he twice refused to comply with the search warrant and was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

Police were eventually able to obtain a DNA sample from White and his DNA determined to be a match to the evidence recovered from the woman.

White has two convictions for Obstructing Justice which stemmed from his refusal to cooperate with the investigation in this case.